Kiwanis Club teams up with city of La...

Kiwanis Club teams up with city of Lakewood for play area at Bear Creek Lake Park

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Denver Post

Members of the Kiwanis Club in Lakewood work to build a playscape around the visitor's center at Bear Creek Lake Park, which will include a bear statue and the play structure, a maze and landscaping improvements on May 10, 2017 in Lakewood. Jane Barnes salutes the unveiling of the bear near the entrance of the visitors center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lakewood Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
last post wins! (Feb '11) 35 min Princess Hey 26,378
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 7 hr DebraE 48,951
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 8 hr tbird19482 28,337
1987 americas most wanted will now go into isra... 14 hr EARTHQUAKE 1
Opiates Tue Easy 8
Ashley Rodriguez Tue Wanna know 1
Nicole Rodriguez Tue Hello 1
See all Lakewood Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lakewood Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Jefferson County was issued at May 18 at 3:19AM MDT

Lakewood Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lakewood Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Health Care
  5. Microsoft
 

Lakewood, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,100 • Total comments across all topics: 281,098,925

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC