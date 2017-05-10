Judge rules company owed US$1.5M

Judge rules company owed US$1.5M

A Brandon businessman is among the defendants ordered to pay for a trainwreck of a business deal in the United States that involved a failed agreement to provide railcars to transport oil. While he says he wasn't directly involved in the questionable deal, a Colorado judge ruled that Richard K. Brugger and other defendants couldn't escape liability.

