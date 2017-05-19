In Solterra, with views down the hogback, two open houses today, one a walkout ranch
A resale ranch with a walkout by Infinity Home Collection in Solterra, open 11 to 1 today One rare area of town where views to the south are better than views to the west is at Solterra, the former Parade of Homes site beside Hayden Green Mountain Park in Lakewood, where premium lots look down the Dakota Hogback toward Pikes Peak, glimpsing Red Rocks Park and Mt. Morrison to the west.
