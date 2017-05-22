HREC Arranges Sale Of Comfort Suites Lakewood, CO
HREC Investment Advisors is pleased to announce it has arranged the sale of the 71-room Comfort Suites located in the thriving Southwest Denver Metropolitan suburb of Lakewood, Colorado. Spirit Hospitality, a Hotel Development and Management Firm based in Fort Collins, Colorado, acquired the property.
