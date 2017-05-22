HREC Arranges Sale Of Comfort Suites ...

HREC Arranges Sale Of Comfort Suites Lakewood, CO

Next Story Prev Story
17 min ago Read more: Hotel Interactive

HREC Investment Advisors is pleased to announce it has arranged the sale of the 71-room Comfort Suites located in the thriving Southwest Denver Metropolitan suburb of Lakewood, Colorado. Spirit Hospitality, a Hotel Development and Management Firm based in Fort Collins, Colorado, acquired the property.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hotel Interactive.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lakewood Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 16 min Frankie Rizzo 49,166
Male on Female Facesitting topix? (Nov '16) Sun JGJ92 12
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) Sat tbird19482 28,343
Roosters Fri zooalogy 1
News Trump budget expected to slash research into re... May 19 Solarman 1
Tar in Denver May 18 Haaalllpppp 4
Review: I Love Kickboxing- Lakewood (Dec '15) May 12 kbaroway 68
See all Lakewood Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lakewood Forum Now

Lakewood Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lakewood Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Microsoft
  4. Iran
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Lakewood, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,716 • Total comments across all topics: 281,203,403

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC