Hailstorm that hammered western suburbs May 8 is costliest ever for Colorado
The storm caused $1.4 billion in damages, with an estimated 200,000 combined auto and homeowners insurance claims to be filed A man inspects damage and broken windows inside Beach Court Elementary School Tuesday morning May 09, 2017. The school was closed for the day to repair damage inside and out due Monday's severe hail storm.
Lakewood Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|1 hr
|cpeter1313
|49,253
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|5 hr
|tbird19482
|28,356
|Nicole DuBois Savage
|13 hr
|Jamie Dundee
|10
|casual sex in denver (Apr '15)
|Mon
|bigpoppi
|23
|Male on Female Facesitting topix? (Nov '16)
|May 21
|JGJ92
|12
|Review: I Love Kickboxing- Lakewood (Dec '15)
|May 12
|kbaroway
|68
|Solar company accused of scamming 15 Colorado c...
|Jan '17
|Solarman
|1
