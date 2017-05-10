Flower Full Moon Hike Takes Hikers out at Night for a Unique Outdoor Experience
Located at the center of the city, the Flower Full Moon Hike in Lakewood is an annual event that promises to provide a quick getaway from the zeal of downtown Denver. Happening this Thursday, hikers will experience the wildflowers in full bloom and view the full moon set to take place on May 10. Guests will also have the opportunity to explore the Bear Creek Greenbelt and view the historic Stone House.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 303 Magazine.
Add your comments below
Lakewood Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|last post wins! (Feb '11)
|6 min
|_FLATLINE--------
|26,352
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|31 min
|Terra Firma
|48,630
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|1 hr
|Respect71
|28,264
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|7 hr
|natalie bernard
|719
|Opiates
|Tue
|Amorell85
|6
|Tar in Denver
|Mon
|Top
|3
|Old evidence at new trial (May '06)
|May 7
|Dad May 7 52nd an...
|1,138
Find what you want!
Search Lakewood Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC