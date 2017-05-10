Flower Full Moon Hike Takes Hikers out at Night for a Unique Outdoor Experience

Located at the center of the city, the Flower Full Moon Hike in Lakewood is an annual event that promises to provide a quick getaway from the zeal of downtown Denver. Happening this Thursday, hikers will experience the wildflowers in full bloom and view the full moon set to take place on May 10. Guests will also have the opportunity to explore the Bear Creek Greenbelt and view the historic Stone House.

