Firefighters rescue little boy's card for mom in heaven

8 min ago Read more: ABC News

Thanks to a group of firefighters, one boy was able to retrieve a balloon that he sent up to "heaven" for his mom. "It meant so much to us and we're so thankful and grateful for everything they do," dad Jess of Lakewood, Colorado, told ABC News.

