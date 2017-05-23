Firefighters rescue little boy's card...

Firefighters rescue little boy's card for deceased mom in heaven

Thanks to a group of firefighters, one boy was able to retrieve a balloon and an attached note that he sent up to "heaven" for his mom. "It meant so much to us, and we're so thankful and grateful for everything they do," the boy's father, Jess, of Lakewood, Colorado, told ABC News.

