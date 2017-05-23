Firefighters rescue little boy's card for deceased mom in heaven
Thanks to a group of firefighters, one boy was able to retrieve a balloon and an attached note that he sent up to "heaven" for his mom. "It meant so much to us, and we're so thankful and grateful for everything they do," the boy's father, Jess, of Lakewood, Colorado, told ABC News.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFOR-AM Lincoln.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lakewood Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|1 hr
|TomInElPaso
|49,197
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|2 hr
|Respect71
|28,352
|casual sex in denver (Apr '15)
|Mon
|bigpoppi
|23
|Male on Female Facesitting topix? (Nov '16)
|May 21
|JGJ92
|12
|Roosters
|May 19
|zooalogy
|1
|Review: I Love Kickboxing- Lakewood (Dec '15)
|May 12
|kbaroway
|68
|Solar company accused of scamming 15 Colorado c...
|Jan '17
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lakewood Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC