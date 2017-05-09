Equity in charter school funding a lo...

Equity in charter school funding a long time coming

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Denver Post

Long has it been a desire of charter school advocates and school choice that the state step in and mandate school districts share mill levy override money equally with all schools. Long has that policy proposal been blocked by the difficult politics of forcing school districts to share funding even as the state falls short of its required contribution to K-12 school funding.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lakewood Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 1 hr Terra Firma 48,676
last post wins! (Feb '11) 2 hr Princess Hey 26,359
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 2 hr tbird19482 28,281
Lookin For Tar (Sep '16) 2 hr SSJpat 82
Lookin in denver 3 hr SSJpat 4
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) Wed natalie bernard 719
Opiates May 9 Amorell85 6
See all Lakewood Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lakewood Forum Now

Lakewood Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lakewood Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. South Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Lakewood, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,605 • Total comments across all topics: 280,944,317

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC