Driving in Denver is going to be absolutely awful this weekend
Traffic in Denver is going to be trouble this weekend, with three major events in the city, including the Colfax Marathon on Sunday. The city is playing host to the Colfax Marathon, Project Pabst and Five Points Jazz Festival , which means there's a lot of fun to be had - if you can get there.
