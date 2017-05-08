Damage racks up after hail pummels Front Range
DENVER Many in the area will be spending Tuesday assessing the damage done by Monday's powerful storm that moved out as fast as it moved in, leaving damaged homes, cars, and businesses in its wake. The west metro area was the hardest hit as baseball-sized hail pounded parts of Golden and Lakewood.
