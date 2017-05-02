Community leaders freshen up Foster E...

Community leaders freshen up Foster Elementary School's garden

Christine Moreland, left, joins others in the West Chamber of Jefferson County's 2017 Leadership Class as they work to revitalize the community garden at Foster Elementary School on April 22 in Arvada. Keith Schneider with West Metro Fire, center, joins others from the West Chamber of Jefferson County's 2017 Leadership Class as they work to revitalize the community garden at Foster Elementary School on April 22 in Arvada.

