Colorado vet serenades puppy before surgery
On April 27, Dr. Ross Henderson was recorded serenading Ruby the golden retriever at Fox Animal Hospital in Lakewood, Colorado. The video, which was shared on the hospital Facebook page, has been viewed more than 260,000 times.
