Colorado Mills confirms it may not fu...

Colorado Mills confirms it may not fully re-open until holidays

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Denver Post

The Colorado Mills Mall remains closed after it was damaged in the recent hailstorm on May 17, 2017 in Lakewood. "We are currently unable to estimate when the entire mall will reopen for business to the public but believe it will be in time for this year's holiday shopping season," officials said in a statement on the mall's website .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lakewood Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 45 min Frankie Rizzo 49,247
Nicole DuBois Savage 5 hr Jamie Dundee 10
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 20 hr tbird19482 28,354
casual sex in denver (Apr '15) Mon bigpoppi 23
Male on Female Facesitting topix? (Nov '16) May 21 JGJ92 12
Review: I Love Kickboxing- Lakewood (Dec '15) May 12 kbaroway 68
News Solar company accused of scamming 15 Colorado c... Jan '17 Solarman 1
See all Lakewood Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lakewood Forum Now

Lakewood Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lakewood Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Iran
 

Lakewood, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,750 • Total comments across all topics: 281,253,432

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC