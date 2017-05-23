Colorado Mills confirms it may not fully re-open until holidays
The Colorado Mills Mall remains closed after it was damaged in the recent hailstorm on May 17, 2017 in Lakewood. "We are currently unable to estimate when the entire mall will reopen for business to the public but believe it will be in time for this year's holiday shopping season," officials said in a statement on the mall's website .
