Colorado Hailstorm on Pace to be Most...

Colorado Hailstorm on Pace to be Most Expensive in State History

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Insurance Journal West

More than 150,000 auto insurance claims and 50,000 homeowners claims are estimated to be filed in the wake of a monster hailstorm that pounded Colorado's Front Range on May 8, putting it on pace to be the state's most expensive insured catastrophe. That's according to the Rocky Mountain Insurance Information Association, which is estimating the preliminary insurance losses for the hailstorm at roughly $1.4 billion.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Insurance Journal West.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lakewood Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 46 min Frankie Rizzo 49,251
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 2 hr tbird19482 28,356
Nicole DuBois Savage 10 hr Jamie Dundee 10
casual sex in denver (Apr '15) Mon bigpoppi 23
Male on Female Facesitting topix? (Nov '16) May 21 JGJ92 12
Review: I Love Kickboxing- Lakewood (Dec '15) May 12 kbaroway 68
News Solar company accused of scamming 15 Colorado c... Jan '17 Solarman 1
See all Lakewood Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lakewood Forum Now

Lakewood Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lakewood Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Egypt
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Syria
 

Lakewood, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,912 • Total comments across all topics: 281,257,969

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC