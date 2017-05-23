Colorado Hailstorm on Pace to be Most Expensive in State History

More than 150,000 auto insurance claims and 50,000 homeowners claims are estimated to be filed in the wake of a monster hailstorm that pounded Colorado's Front Range on May 8, putting it on pace to be the state's most expensive insured catastrophe. That's according to the Rocky Mountain Insurance Information Association, which is estimating the preliminary insurance losses for the hailstorm at roughly $1.4 billion.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Insurance Journal West.