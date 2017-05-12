Colorado AG halts all in-house underc...

Colorado AG halts all in-house undercover investigations amid ethics...

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 12 Read more: Denver Post

This 2009 photo shows "CHEEZO," the mascot for the Jefferson County DA's Child Internet Sex Offender Investigation Unit, at a fundraiser in a Lakewood pizza restaurant. All undercover operations in the district attorney's office have been suspended following an ethics complaint about the unit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lakewood Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 27 min Wondering 48,880
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 11 hr tbird19482 28,322
last post wins! (Feb '11) Sat Princess Hey 26,367
Lookin For Tar (Sep '16) Sat Top 83
ProGlide Tanning for genitals Sat Super tanner 1
Advice for visiting Denver Sat Lynchmon 3
Opiates May 12 tony 7
See all Lakewood Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lakewood Forum Now

Lakewood Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lakewood Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Pope Francis
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Egypt
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
 

Lakewood, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,431 • Total comments across all topics: 281,027,664

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC