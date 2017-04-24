Colorado 7 baseball tourney pairings ...

Colorado 7 baseball tourney pairings in place

As expected, Fort Lupton faces Skyview in the opening round of the Colorado 7 Conference baseball tournament. First pitch is set for 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, May 3, at Alameda High School, 1255 S. Wadsworth Blvd., Lakewood.

