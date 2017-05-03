Bagels infused with caffeine?

Bagels infused with caffeine?

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Fox News

For sleep-deprived humans, drinking coffee has long been the preferred morning perk up method but now there's an onslaught of caffeinated items promising to add more pep to your step. You can drink it infused with wine and even get a serious kick with the world's strongerst brew.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lakewood Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 21 min tbird19482 28,212
casual sex in denver (Apr '15) 3 hr bigpoppi 22
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 3 hr tbird19482 48,343
last post wins! (Feb '11) 6 hr Red_Forman 26,292
Lookin For Tar (Sep '16) Tue Alwaysontopofher 79
Opiates Tue Alwaysontopofher 5
Constant Connect for Black tar and China White ... Tue Alwaysontopofher 26
See all Lakewood Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lakewood Forum Now

Lakewood Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lakewood Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Lakewood, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,075 • Total comments across all topics: 280,751,653

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC