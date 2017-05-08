As tornado season nears, metro Denver outdoor emergency siren tests set for Wednesday morning
Time for the annual cover-your-ears event known as the outdoor warning siren test, scheduled this year for 11 a.m. on Wednesday in Denver, Lakewood and Wheat Ridge. Denver's test is expected to last three minutes, while Wheat Ridge and Lakewood expect their testing to be concluded by noon.
