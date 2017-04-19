West Metro Fire fighting grass fire i...

West Metro Fire fighting grass fire in Lakewood

Wednesday Apr 19 Read more: Denver Post

West Metro Fire Rescue works on a grass fire Wednesday, April 19, 2017, at West Cedar Drive and South Zinnia Way in Lakewood. West Metro Fire Rescue is on scene at a two-acre grass fire Wednesday at West Cedar Drive and South Zinnia Way in Lakewood, West Metro spokeswoman Ronda Scholting said.

