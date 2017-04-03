The Edge Theater Company presents MISERY
The Edge Theater Company presents of "Misery" April 28* through May 21 with performances on Fridays and Saturdays, Monday, May 8 & Thursday, May 18 at 8:00 p.m.; Sundays at 6:00 p.m. Tickets are $28; $22 on May 8, and are available online at www.theedgetheater.com or by calling 303-232-0363 . Group rates are available.
