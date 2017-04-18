, staff win 10 CAPER awards

, staff win 10 CAPER awards

The staff of the Daily Camera took home 10 awards for the 2016 Colorado Associated Press Editors and Reporters contest at an awards ceremony on Friday evening at the Sheraton Denver West in Lakewood. Shay Castle won second and third place in the business story category for "Seeds of Debate" and "Almost Impossible," respectively.

