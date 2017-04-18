, staff win 10 CAPER awards
The staff of the Daily Camera took home 10 awards for the 2016 Colorado Associated Press Editors and Reporters contest at an awards ceremony on Friday evening at the Sheraton Denver West in Lakewood. Shay Castle won second and third place in the business story category for "Seeds of Debate" and "Almost Impossible," respectively.
Lakewood Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|24 min
|Respect71
|28,146
|Devil Clown Inc. Big Top Saloon (Dec '11)
|4 hr
|Izzy-_-
|3,428
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|5 hr
|Respect71
|47,997
|Opiates
|14 hr
|Sven_210-303
|3
|Nude man in high heels causes lockdown (Apr '07)
|17 hr
|andet1987
|31
|last post wins! (Feb '11)
|Sun
|-Prince-
|26,287
|Why do Blonde Guys not like Ashley? (Dec '11)
|Sun
|Izzy-_-
|57
