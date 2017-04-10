Second suspect arrested in Erie residential burglary
Anthony Wilcox, 21, of Lakewood, was arrested about 1:35 p.m. Monday by the Aurora Police Department's SWAT team, the Jefferson County Fugitive Unit, the Denver Police Department Fugitive Unit and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, according to Erie police. According to police, a residence in the 2100 block of Lupine Place was burglarized and ransacked sometime between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. Friday - about the time neighbors reported seeing a red pickup back into the driveway of the victim's house.
