Science behind marijuana empowers teens
Stacey Linn, mother of Jack Splitt, 15, of Wheat Ridge High School, prepares a skin patch delivering a cannabis-derived treatment for her son at their house in Lakewood. Jack's Law, House Bill 1373, permit parents or another designated caregiver to administer a non-smokable cannabis treatment on school grounds to a student who is a registered medical marijuana patient.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Add your comments below
Lakewood Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|10 min
|Frankie Rizzo
|47,616
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|5 hr
|ReplaceGOP
|28,080
|Nicole DuBois Savage
|18 hr
|Jamie Dundee
|9
|Mexicans (Mar '14)
|19 hr
|MrHonest
|122
|Crack in Denver
|Sat
|Jimmie
|7
|Morgan Ingram was not murdered (Oct '12)
|Fri
|Bigdad13
|170
|Wheat Ridge Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Apr 12
|Musikologist
|14
Find what you want!
Search Lakewood Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC