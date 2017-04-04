Rabid skunk found in Lakewood is metro area's latest infected animal
A rabid skunk was found in Lakewood this week, according to state health officials, adding to the metro area's growing list of animals with rabies and prompting health officials to urge people to be cautious around wild animals. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment said the skunk collected near Wadsworth Boulevard and 16th Avenue in Lakewood came into contact with a dog that was up to date with its vaccines.
