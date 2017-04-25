PHOTOS: Elitch Gardens through the years

Philip Blea, 10, Francis Vigil, 6, and Junior Vigil, 7, ride a merry-go-round at Elitch Gardens Saturday, June 20, 1953. The Overland Limited train ride at Elitch Gardens is boarded by a band of "baddies" Douglas Shelton and George Robertson and Buddy Goodheart, Clene McKinney and Spencer Arnold on May 11, 1951.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.