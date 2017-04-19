Metro Denver apartment rents rise for...

Metro Denver apartment rents rise for 3rd straight month, erasing last fall's decreases

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Denver Post

Metro Denver apartment rents rose for the third straight month in March, erasing all the declines that went in favor of tenants last fall, according to a report Tuesday from Axiometrics, a Dallas firm that tracks multi-family housing trends. Metro Denver's average effective apartment rent stood at $1,411 in March, up $22 from February and $51 higher than the recent low of $1,360 measured in December, according to Axiometrics.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lakewood Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 2 min Respect71 47,907
Ridge Home Information (Dec '06) 1 hr Ben 63
last post wins! (Feb '11) 12 hr Ricky F 26,285
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 18 hr tbird19482 28,119
Opiates 21 hr Deadhead420 1
jokes (Feb '11) Thu Ricky F 918
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) Wed Maggie Girard 718
See all Lakewood Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lakewood Forum Now

Lakewood Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lakewood Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Lakewood, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,776 • Total comments across all topics: 280,460,616

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC