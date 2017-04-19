Metro Denver apartment rents rise for 3rd straight month, erasing last fall's decreases
Metro Denver apartment rents rose for the third straight month in March, erasing all the declines that went in favor of tenants last fall, according to a report Tuesday from Axiometrics, a Dallas firm that tracks multi-family housing trends. Metro Denver's average effective apartment rent stood at $1,411 in March, up $22 from February and $51 higher than the recent low of $1,360 measured in December, according to Axiometrics.
