Lakewood police don't believe foul play was involved in woman's death near Walmart

Steve Davis, a police spokesman, said the woman - believed to be in her 50s - either died of natural causes or possibly an overdose Lakewood police don't believe foul play was involved in the death of a woman whose body was found near a Walmart last week. Steve Davis, a police spokesman, said the woman - believed to be in her 50s - either died of natural causes or possibly an overdose.

