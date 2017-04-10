Lakewood police don't believe foul play was involved in woman's death near Walmart
Steve Davis, a police spokesman, said the woman - believed to be in her 50s - either died of natural causes or possibly an overdose Lakewood police don't believe foul play was involved in the death of a woman whose body was found near a Walmart last week. Steve Davis, a police spokesman, said the woman - believed to be in her 50s - either died of natural causes or possibly an overdose.
