Lakewood man pleads guilty to murder charge in fatal stabbing at popular Leadville bar

Tuesday Apr 25 Read more: Denver Post

A 30-year-old man has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the fatal May 2016 stabbing of Jordan Robert Gausman outside the popular Leadville bar where he worked. Matthew James Haley faces between 30 and 40 years when he is sentenced on June 28. Prosecutors announced the guilty plea in the May 2, 2016, killing on Tuesday.

