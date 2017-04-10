Lakewood expanding sustainable neighborhood program
Henry Cook, 7, right, is a first-grader at Green Gables Elementary School, joins other school and community members to help build raised garden beds at the school on March 4 in Lakewood. Lakewood has approved eight projects, like the one at Green Gables, as part of its neighborhood participation grant program.
