Lakewood crime blotter: Woman assault...

Lakewood crime blotter: Woman assaulted with rock

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Denver Post

Woman assaulted with rock. On April 5, Lakewood police responded to the Mesa Motor Inn, 5600 W. Colfax Ave. , on a report of an assault.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lakewood Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 1 hr TomInElPaso 47,813
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 2 hr Respect71 28,109
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) 6 hr Maggie Girard 718
News Buy America Act provides punishment for small C... (Sep '14) 15 hr Trumpland 17
Denver Topix 16 hr As I see it 1
last post wins! (Feb '11) 17 hr _FLATLINE-------- 26,283
Male on Female Facesitting topix? Tue Anon 10
See all Lakewood Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lakewood Forum Now

Lakewood Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lakewood Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Afghanistan
 

Lakewood, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,073 • Total comments across all topics: 280,419,299

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC