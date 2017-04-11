Lakewood crime blotter: Police charge man for harassing trash carriers
Threatening the trash carriers. On March 22, Lakewood police charged a man with disorderly conduct after he was observed by police harassing a trash truck that was going down his street in the 9200 block of West Wesley Drive.
