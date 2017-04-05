Lakewood crime blotter: Altercation takes place in Safeway parking lot
Parking lot rage. On March 22, a woman called Lakewood police after she had an altercation with another woman in the parking lot at Safeway, 11088 W. Jewell Ave. The woman said she had pulled into a parking space and was sending a text message when the woman returning to the car next to hers opened the door forcefully and hit her car.
