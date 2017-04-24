Jeffco to allocate millions for middl...

Jeffco to allocate millions for middle school classrooms

Next Story Prev Story
42 min ago Read more: Littleton Independent

Jeffco Public Schools is considering reallocating more than $27 million from its reserves and 2016-17 underspend to build classroom additions at four middle schools that will be affected by the district's decision to move sixth graders from elementary school to middle school. Discussed at Thursday's school board meeting, the proposal calls for the school board to approve funding $27.5 million in capital construction projects at Creighton Middle School in Arvada, Drake and Dunstan middle schools in Lakewood, and Ken Caryl Middle School in Littleton.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Littleton Independent.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lakewood Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 1 hr Wondering 48,116
Devil Clown Inc. Big Top Saloon (Dec '11) 1 hr Izzy-_- 3,435
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 17 hr Respect71 28,194
Women Wed Ellen 1
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) Tue JP MORGAN 717
Review: I Love Kickboxing- Lakewood (Dec '15) Mar 31 gracestar 67
News Solar company accused of scamming 15 Colorado c... Jan '17 Solarman 1
See all Lakewood Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lakewood Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Jefferson County was issued at April 28 at 11:29AM MDT

Lakewood Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lakewood Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Lakewood, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,987 • Total comments across all topics: 280,624,363

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC