Gordmans store to close at Chapel Hills Mall in Colorado Springs
Shoppers leave the Gordmans store at Chapel Hills Mall Monday, April 17, 2017. The store is closing just seven months after opening there.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lakewood Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Male on Female Facesitting topix?
|1 hr
|Anon
|10
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|3 hr
|Respect71
|47,771
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|4 hr
|tbird19482
|28,098
|Gang Stalking (Jan '14)
|21 hr
|Anonymous
|10
|last post wins! (Feb '11)
|Mon
|unreals_dad
|26,282
|Dale Ray Linebarger, corrupt law firm, Denver, CO
|Mon
|John Anders
|1
|Buy America Act provides punishment for small C... (Sep '14)
|Mon
|paths-to-leadersh...
|12
Find what you want!
Search Lakewood Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC