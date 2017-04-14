Ever Lopez-Calidonio pleads guilty in the Lakewood death of his girlfriend's 4-year-old son
Ever Lopez-Calidonio admitted on Friday to child abuse resulting in death and faces between 36 and 48 years in prison at a sentencing on May 22, Jefferson County prosecutors say. On Oct. 2, 2014, Lakewood police were called just after 7 a.m. to the 300 block of South Ames Street where they found the boy - J.R. - unresponsive.
