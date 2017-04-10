Driver who led police chase in very critical condition, had two warrants
The pickup truck Joshua Peredez used in a robbery and high speed chase that ended in a head-on collision on I-76 on Sunday. The man who led law enforcement on a high speed chase Sunday evening that ended in a fiery crash on I-76 had two outstanding arrest warrants out of Lakewood and Fountain for failure to appear on the original charges of shoplifting and domestic violence.
