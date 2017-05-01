Beethoven Ninth a culmination for Bou...

Beethoven Ninth a culmination for Boulder Chamber Orchestra

Thursday Apr 27

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 5 and Saturday, May 6 , 2 p.m. Sunday, May 7 Where: Macky Auditorium, 1595 Pleasant St., University of Colorado campus; Lakewood Cultural Center, 470 South Allison Pkwy.; Lone Tree Arts Center, 10075 Commons St., Lone Tree When Bahman Saless started the Boulder Chamber Orchestra in 2004, he was an aspiring maestro with a big vision - and 13 years later, that vision reaches a culmination with next week's season finale concerts featuring Beethoven's Ninth Symphony, the 1824 work that ranks among the most popular and familiar of all classical compositions, and around whose mystique - including the so-called "Curse of the Ninth" - Saless structured the 2016-17 season .

Lakewood, CO

