8th suspicious fire in 5 months near Green Mtn.
Fire Weather Warning issued April 19 at 9:46PM MDT expiring April 20 at 8:00PM MDT in effect for: Archuleta, Dolores, Hinsdale, La Plata, Montezuma, San Juan Fire Weather Watch issued April 19 at 2:43PM MDT expiring April 20 at 8:00PM MDT in effect for: Eagle, Garfield, Mesa, Pitkin Fire Weather Watch issued April 19 at 4:54AM MDT expiring April 20 at 8:00PM MDT in effect for: Archuleta, Dolores, Hinsdale, La Plata, Montezuma, San Juan Fire Weather Watch issued April 19 at 4:54AM MDT expiring April 20 at 8:00PM MDT in effect for: Eagle, Garfield, Mesa, Pitkin LAKEWOOD, Colo. -- West Metro Fire is investigating the eighth suspicious fire in five months in the Green Mountain area, and neighbors are concerned about their safety.
