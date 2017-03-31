West Line Village to offer "attainable" for-sale housing near Sheridan light rail station
West Line Village, a transit-oriented residential development near the W Line's Sheridan station, will feature 134 row-homes at West 10th Avenue and Depew Street in Lakewood. The W Line 's first large-scale for-sale housing development is set to rise starting this summer near Sheridan Station in Lakewood.
