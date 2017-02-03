Term limits cause strife on Lakewood ...

Term limits cause strife on Lakewood City Council

Friday Feb 3 Read more: Denver Post

Lakewood City Council faces a decision on a complicated issue that could spur a lawsuit from a sitting member of the council. The issue at hand is whether Ward 1 Councilwoman Ramey Johnson should be allowed to run for another term starting in 2017 after serving a two-year term when Councilwoman Vicki Stack vacated her seat in 2011.

