Neiman Marcus' Last Call Stores Will Trial Plus-Size Fashion Departments
Phenvana Panpradith, a sales associate for a Neiman Marcus Last Call store in Lakewood, Colorado, helps prepare the store for its opening. , and now, Neiman Marcus is taking action.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Self.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lakewood Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|24 min
|Respect71
|44,806
|Full CIrcle Salon and Spa is Recycling Hair...
|2 hr
|dlphairdenver
|1
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|6 hr
|Respect71
|26,930
|Mexicans (Mar '14)
|17 hr
|Lavey
|120
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Sun
|Chris
|705
|Cops
|Feb 11
|Hottie
|1
|Nicole DuBois Savage
|Feb 11
|Jamie Dundee
|2
Find what you want!
Search Lakewood Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC