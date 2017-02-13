Lakewood term limits discussion will not affect councilwoman

Lakewood City Council will delay voting on any clarifying language regarding term limits in the city's charter, but any changes will not affect Councilwoman 's ability to run in November. The council discussed the matter during a study session Feb. 6 as a follow-up to a contentious Jan. 23 hearing that featured talk of lawsuits and Johnson accusing Mayor Adam Paul and city attorney Tim Cox of having a political agenda against her.

