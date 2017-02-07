Lakewood crime blotter: He took it out

Lakewood crime blotter: He took it out

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 7 Read more: Denver Post

He took it out. On Sept. 4, 2016, Lakewood police responded to call claiming a man had exposed himself to a woman who was selling things.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lakewood Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 1 hr tbird19482 26,923
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 1 hr lides 44,698
Nicole DuBois Savage 4 hr Jamie Dundee 1
News Parker Neighbors Feud Over Wind Chimes (Jan '08) Thu waig22 48
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) Feb 8 David 704
Transgender Support Group Feb 6 THE COUNT OF MONT... 2
News Sidetracks - Kids tuned to 'Handy Manny' get porn (May '07) Feb 6 Phart Colorfully 18
See all Lakewood Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lakewood Forum Now

Lakewood Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lakewood Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Pope Francis
 

Lakewood, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,740 • Total comments across all topics: 278,742,382

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC