Lakewood animal control officers rescue injured birds near Bear Creek Lake Park
Owl with broken jaw and a red-tailed hawk that might have flown into power lines were taken to a rehabilitation center The birds, a red-tailed hawk and an owl, were rescued in the Bear Creek Lake Park area after residents called about the injured pair, according to a post in the Lakewood weekly newsletter. Officers found a red-tailed hawk that "might have flown into power lines" although there were no visible signs of injury, the city said.
