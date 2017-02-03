Lakewood animal control officers resc...

Lakewood animal control officers rescue injured birds near Bear Creek Lake Park

Friday Feb 3 Read more: Denver Post

Owl with broken jaw and a red-tailed hawk that might have flown into power lines were taken to a rehabilitation center The birds, a red-tailed hawk and an owl, were rescued in the Bear Creek Lake Park area after residents called about the injured pair, according to a post in the Lakewood weekly newsletter. Officers found a red-tailed hawk that "might have flown into power lines" although there were no visible signs of injury, the city said.

