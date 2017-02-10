In Colorado, Teaching 'The Sixth Extinction'
In an English class in the Jefferson County Open School in Lakewood, Colorado, students are studying one of the biggest issues on the planet . An interdisciplinary approach lets students learn about climate change, rapid population growth and the sudden and dramatic extinction of thousands of species through the non-fiction book "The Sixth Extinction."
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Hampshire Public Radio -.
Add your comments below
Lakewood Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|27 min
|EdmondWA
|44,765
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|1 hr
|Chris
|705
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|7 hr
|Respect71
|26,926
|Cops
|22 hr
|Hottie
|1
|Nicole DuBois Savage
|Sat
|Jamie Dundee
|2
|Police: Martino allegedly punched wife in face ... (Dec '13)
|Fri
|Vato
|8
|Local Denver Street Gang Gets Exposure! (Mar '10)
|Fri
|Vato
|321
Find what you want!
Search Lakewood Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC