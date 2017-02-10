Edward Tipper, one of the few remaining in the "Band of Brothers," has died at age 95
After an early life filled with derring do, hero in the Battle of Normandy settled into life of teaching in Lakewood Edward Tipper is honored by David Martinon, Consul General of France in Los Angeles , during a program hosted by The Greatest Generations Foundation at the Daniels Fund in Denver June 8, 2011. PFC Tipper was presented with the National Order of the Legion of Honor by the Government of France, the highest honor France bestows on its citizens and foreign nationals.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
