Death notices, Feb. 2, 2017

Death notices, Feb. 2, 2017

Next Story Prev Story
48 min ago Read more: The Grand Junction Sentinel

Survivors include her husband, George; three sons, Dennis of Mesa, Tim of Grand Junction, and Rudi of Loma; one daughter, Tori Kittel of Grand Junction; nine grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren. Survivors include his wife, Jo Ann; one son, Michael T. of Waverly Hally, Georgia; one daughter, Anita Ann LeMire of Chesterfield, Virginia; one brother, Albert Johnson of Philadelphia; and three grandchildren.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grand Junction Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lakewood Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 1 hr Maverick 808 26,907
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 7 hr TomInElPaso 44,593
News How two small cities became the kings of cannab... Tue NORMAN BATES 3
Mexicans (Mar '14) Tue Assquatch 117
child abuse misdeamenor Tue bobinsky 1
Democrats - The Party OfLiars - Always Have - A... Jan 28 Archie Bunker 2
News 25-year-old charged for 2012 Montbello gang murder Jan 26 Go Blue Forever 1
See all Lakewood Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lakewood Forum Now

Lakewood Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lakewood Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Mexico
 

Lakewood, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,725 • Total comments across all topics: 278,477,590

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC