Could Too Many Public Meetings Kill a Proposed Massive Denver Music Festival?
Denver isn't the only Front Range city Anschutz Entertainment Group and Superfly are considering to host a massive three-day music festival. While the corporations have courted Denver harder than other cities, already bandying about contract terms with Mayor Michael Hancock's administration, "This is not a done deal," said AEG/Superfly consultant David Ehrlich at a public meeting at Schmitt Elementary School on Wednesday, February 1. The festival, which its backers hope will rise to the level of the AEG-produced Coachella and Superfly's Outside Lands, would take over the Overland Park Golf Course for five weeks in September.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Westword.
Add your comments below
Lakewood Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|52 min
|lides
|44,621
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|6 hr
|tbirds_friend
|26,916
|Transgender Support Group
|21 hr
|THE COUNT OF MONT...
|2
|Sidetracks - Kids tuned to 'Handy Manny' get porn (May '07)
|22 hr
|Phart Colorfully
|18
|i have 36 cans of dr pepper red fusion soda for... (Jan '08)
|Mon
|UmDuh
|84
|Review: I Love Kickboxing- Lakewood (Dec '15)
|Mon
|JessicaV
|65
|Local Denver Street Gang Gets Exposure! (Mar '10)
|Sat
|CriminalGAng303
|320
Find what you want!
Search Lakewood Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC