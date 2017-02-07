Colorado legislators talk year-round daylight savings time
Coloradans are going to hate this news on the second Sunday in March, when the clock springs forward and they have to get up an hour earlier for work on Monday. House Bill 1118 to exempt Colorado from daylight saving time was shelved Wednesday morning, before it could be heard by the House Agriculture Committee.
